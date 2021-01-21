Thursday, January 21, 2021
     
PM Modi to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas in Sivasagar, Assam on Jan 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 1 lakh land 'pattas' (allotment certificates) in Sivasagar, Assam on Saturday, January 23.

New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2021 21:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 1 lakh land 'pattas' (allotment certificates) in Sivasagar, Assam on Saturday, January 23. Taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Government of Assam came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people.

The issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given the highest priority in order to instill a sense of security amongst them.

Assam had 5.75 lakh, landless families, in 2016. The present government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. The ceremony on 23rd January marks the next step in this process.

