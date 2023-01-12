'India always shared its development experience with global south' | PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi addresses Voice of Global South summit

Voice of Global South Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 'Voice of Global South Summit' on Thursday. Addressing the inaugural summit, he asserted that India has always shared its development experience with the global south.

"We, the global South, have the largest stakes in the future. Three-fourths of humanity live in our countries. India has always shared its development experience with the global south. Our development partnerships cover all geographies and diverse sectors," PM Modi said.

"As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the voice of the Global South," he added. The 'Global South' largely refers to countries in Asia, Africa and South America.

The theme of the inaugural leaders' session is "Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development" while the leaders' concluding session will be on "Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose".

The summit envisages ten sessions out of which four sessions would be held on Thursday while six sessions would take place on Friday. Each session is expected to witness the participation of leaders and ministers from 10-20 countries.

PM Modi expresses concerns over global challenges

The Prime Misters also expressed his concerns over the global challenges including terrorism and geopolitical tensions. "We have turned the page on another difficult year that shows war, conflict, terrorism & geopolitical tensions, rising food fertilizers and fuel prices. Most of the global challenges have not been created by Global South but they affect us more," he remarked.

Further, PM Modi also called for a global agenda of response, recognise, respect and reform to tackle the prevailing issues. He also stressed on the importance of identifying simple, scalable and sustainable solutions. "We should, together, call for a global agenda of response, recognise, respect and respond...Despite the challenges the developing world faces, I remain optimistic that our time is coming," he added.

PM's remarks on creating a new world order

Speaking further, the PM said that the people of the country supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and they can do it again in this century to create a new world order. "We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India's voice and your priorities are India's priorities," he stated at the summit.

