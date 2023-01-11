Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi congratulates RRR team for the Golden Globes Win

Golden Globes: It is an ecstatic moment for the RRR team as the foot-tapping hit song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film wins the Golden Globes. The happiness doubled when PM Modi congratulates the entire team of the RRR film. The hit song from SS Rajamouli's film made its way to the best original song-motion picture win at the Golden Globes.

PM Modi congratulates the entire team of RRR

PM Modi wrote a congratulations tweet for the team of RRR as the Naatu Naatu song from the film RRR wins the best original song-motion picture win at the Golden Globes. 'A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud' a tweet of PM Modi reads.

Delhi CM Arwind Kejriwal's applause to the team

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday also congratulated the cast and crew of "RRR" for winning the best song award at the Golden Globes for its hit track 'Naatu Naatu'. 'Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas,' he said in a tweet.

Naatu Naatu beat out these songs

Naatu Naatu, the song which celebrates the spirit of dance and friendship, beat out competition from the likes of Tylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to register a win the Globes. The win for best song bolsters the film's chances of striking gold again in the Hollywood award season, which culminates with the Oscars, the nominations for which will be announced on January 24.

"Naatu Naatu" has already made it to the 95th Academy Awards shortlist for best original song, along with 14 others. Actor Jenny Ortega announced the song, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, as the winner.

Music director MM Keeravaani's message

Keeravani thanked Rajamouli for his "vision" as he accepted the award. "It has been an ages-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. "This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for this constant trust in my work and support," Keeravani said.

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track, choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava. 'And NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for dancing with full stamina for the song.'

Golden Globes: Other nominees

Other nominees in the segment were Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa” (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”), “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, a collaboration between Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” by Terms, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

RRR film: Theme

The film follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries; Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. "RRR" was hoping to convert its dual nominations into a win but Argentina's historical drama “Argentina, 1985” emerged as the surprise winner in the category. Also nominated in the category were the Korean romantic mystery films “Decision To Leave”, the German anti-war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama “Close”.

Golden Globes: Leads at the Red carpet

The film's team -- led by Rajamouli and its two stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR -- came to the red carpet of the Golden Globes in style. While Ram Charan and Rajamouli opted for black Indian outfits, Jr NTR wore a black tuxedo to the award ceremony. Prior to making his entrance to the red carpet of the Golden Globes, Ram Charan shared a group picture with the team on his Instagram page. "THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes (sic)" the actor wrote in the caption.

