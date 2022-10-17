Prime Minister Modi releases 12th Installment of Rs 16,000 crore under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE The fund will be a gift for farmers just ahead of festival.

PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday releases PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th Installment of Rs 16,000 crore on Mela Ground IARI Pusa, New Delhi.

The PM Kisan installment will be credited Rs 2,000 to all land-holding eligible farmer families through Direct Benefit Transfer on on October 17.

The following categories of beneificiaries of higher economic status shall not be elligible for benefit under the scheme-

1 All Institutional Land holders.

2 Farmer families which belong to one or more of the following categories:

i) Former and present holders of constitutional posts

ii) Former and present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils,former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

iii) All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government Ministries /Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and Attached offices /Autonomous Institutions under Government as well as regular employees of the Local Bodies

(Excluding Multi Tasking Staff /Class IV/Group D employees)

vi) All superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs.10,000/-or more

(Excluding Multi Tasking Staff / Class IV/Group D employees) of above category

v) All Persons who paid Income Tax in last assessment year

vi) Professionals like Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, Chartered Accountants, and Architects registered with Professional bodies and carrying out the profession by undertaking practices.

