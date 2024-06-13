Thursday, June 13, 2024
     
Arunachal Pradesh CM Swearing-in LIVE: BJP's Pema Khandu to take oath for third consecutive time today

Pema Khandu will take oath for the third consecutive time as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh today. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda among other senior party leaders will be present on the occassion.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2024 7:35 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Pema Khandu
Image Source : PTI Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Pema Khandu during celebrations after partys victory in the State Assembly elections, in Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Swearing-in LIVE: Pema Khandu will take oath as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, after he was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader at a meeting on Wednesday, senior leader Tarun Chugh said. Chugh and Ravi Sankar Prasad attended the meeting as BJP's central observers. Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the northeastern state, was also present there. Later in the evening, Khandu accompanied by Chugh and several legislators called Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik at Raj Bhawan and staked claim to form the government. The governor invited Khandu and his ministers for swearing in. State BJP president Biyuram Wahge proposed the name of Khandu as the chief minister which was supported by all the 46 party’s MLAs. Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s President JP Nadda, Khandu thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in the BJP and voting it to power for the third consecutive term.

  • Jun 13, 2024 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Pema Khandu emerged as prominent leader in the northeastern state

    Pema Khandu has emerged as a prominent leader in the northeastern state, especially following a constitutional crisis in 2016 that resulted in the imposition of president's rule.

  • Jun 13, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    ‘Team Arunachal’ will keep commitments enlisted in election manifesto, says Pema Khandu ahead of swearing-in

    Pema Khandu appreciated the party leadership and the workers for their hard work to ensure victory of the party candidates in the April 19 assembly elections including the two Lok Sabha MPs.

    “I assured the people of the state that the new government as ‘Team Arunachal’ will keep all the commitments enlisted in the election manifesto and will ensure that developmental activities will be initiated in all the districts,” Khandu said.

  • Jun 13, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Pema Khandu along with council of ministers to take oath of office

    Pema Khandu along with his new council of ministers will take oath and secrecy of office at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall on Thursday, which will be attended by union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda along with several chief ministers of northeastern states, among others.

     

  • Jun 13, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row

    The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

  • Jun 13, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP's Pema Khandu to become Arunachal Pradesh CM for third consecutive time

    Pema Khandu will take charge as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive time today. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by top BJP leadership including Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda among others.

