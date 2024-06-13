Arunachal Pradesh CM Swearing-in LIVE: BJP's Pema Khandu to take oath for third consecutive time today

Arunachal Pradesh CM Swearing-in LIVE: Pema Khandu will take oath as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, after he was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader at a meeting on Wednesday, senior leader Tarun Chugh said. Chugh and Ravi Sankar Prasad attended the meeting as BJP's central observers. Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from the northeastern state, was also present there. Later in the evening, Khandu accompanied by Chugh and several legislators called Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik at Raj Bhawan and staked claim to form the government. The governor invited Khandu and his ministers for swearing in. State BJP president Biyuram Wahge proposed the name of Khandu as the chief minister which was supported by all the 46 party’s MLAs. Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s President JP Nadda, Khandu thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in the BJP and voting it to power for the third consecutive term.