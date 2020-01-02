6 people duped of over ₹ 5 lakh in Maharashtra. Here's how to avoid Paytm KYC fraud

Image Source : PTI Paytm KYC fraud: Warning signs to look out for

Fraudsters allegedly posing as Paytm employees on Thursday duped six people of Rs 5.04 lakh. The incident was reported from Maharashtra's Thane, where one of the victims informed the police of a call that he had received from someone who claimed to be from the Paytm team. The call was made to the complainant on December 29 after which he was asked to update his KYC, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The caller further asked the complainant to download the 'quick support' app on his mobile phone and make a payment of Rs 10 on it for updating the KYC.

He also asked the complainant to share his Aadhaar and PAN numbers, which the victim did, Narkar said.

The complainant then got several messages over the next two days of withdrawals collectively worth Rs 1.2 lakh from his bank account in the denominations of Rs 9,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 2,999, she said.

When the victim approached the police on Wednesday, he found five more people there with similar complaints.

According to Narkar, the six victims have allegedly duped of Rs 5.04 lakh by fraudsters using similar modus operandi.

Based on the complaints, a case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

Paytm KYC fraud

Time and again, Paytm has published information on its app and website, asking Paytm users to not fall for any calls or text messages asking for KYC updation. A number of similar incidents have been reported in the past as well. The fake text messages that are sent around to Paytm users usually read, "Dear customer, your PAYTM Wallet has been Blocked and Hold. Your Amount Please Complete Your PAYTM KYC. Contact Customer Care 7827520873”.

Paytm users should note that the contact number varies in most of the text messages. You should also look for spelling errors in the message, which raises questions on its authenticity. Genuine Paytm text messages are usually sent from 'VK-PAYTM', rather than an ordinary contact number.

How to avoid Paytm KYC fraud

Paytm users should know that all updates pertaining to Paytm can be made through its app itself. However, if you are still in doubt about the message, you can always reach out to the Paytm customer care using the Paytm app on your phone.

Also, the KYC process for Paytm can be completed by visiting a nearby agent at an authorized KYC point or the agent will visit at your home. Users should note that Paytm will never call you and ask you to install any app or ask you your banking details on call.

One must always avoid sharing bank accounts details with anyone over the phone. Also, if you have any doubts or issues, prefer visiting the bank branch.

