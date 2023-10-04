Pathankot Police declares Dhar Kalan Police Station as Punjab's first drug-free zone

Follow us on Image Source : X Pathankot Police

In what could be positive news for the western state of Punjab, which has been reeling under the illegal substance menace, one police station in Pathankot district has been declared drug-free zone. As per the Pathankot police 45 village panchayats in Dhar Kalan region have claimed that they are free of drugs.

Making the happy announcement, Pathankot Police on X said, "Pathankot Police declares Police Station Dhar kalan as Punjab's first drug-free zone. 45 village panchayats in Dhar kalan region unite, proclaiming 'OUR VILLAGES ARE DRUG-FREE.' Pathankot Police remain steadfast in its mission to secure a drug-free Punjab."

The AAP government in Punjab has been claiming to have worked tirelessly to end the drug menace in the state. In this regard, the police have been making many arrests in recent months including that of the infamous drug smuggler Joga Singh, who swam into waters part of Pakistan’s jurisdiction to retrieve a heroin consignment. Eight kg heroin was recovered from Joga Singh. Another alleged drug trafficker Malkait Singh was also arrested who was involved in cross-border drug smuggling. Nine kg heroin was recovered from Malkait Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also asserted that anyone found involved in a drugs-related case will be held accountable. Mann's comments came a day after Congress leaders slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 case involving drugs, calling it political vendetta.

