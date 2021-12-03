Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Health Minister's statement in LS on Covid situation in country today

Friday, December 03, 2021
     
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on the prevailing Covid situation in the country today.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2021 10:08 IST
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: The Opposition parties are likely to continue their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition parties have not allowed the Parliament to transact business after 12 MPs were suspended from the remainder of the session for their unruly behaviour in the Monsoon Session. Although the government has hinted at revisiting the decision if the suspended MPs express remorse, the Opposition parties have categorically denied it. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha initiated a debate on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. The Opposition hit out at the government over Covid-19 management and struck a word of caution on the spread of the Omicron variant in the country. The Opposition members also called for a ban on international flights in view of the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on the prevailing Covid situation in the country today.

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

  • Dec 03, 2021 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha "to discuss the killing of innocent farmers through rash driving by the son of MoS Home in Lakhimpur Kheri district, to direct the govt to ensure the culprit punished, & ask the PM to dismiss the MoS Home."

  • Dec 03, 2021 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Business in Rajya Sabha

    The government will present a report on Covid-19 pandemic in India in the Rajya Sabha today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2021-22.

