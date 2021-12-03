Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Health Minister's statement in LS on Covid situation in country today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Health Minister's statement in Lok Sabha on Covid situation in country today

Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: The Opposition parties are likely to continue their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition parties have not allowed the Parliament to transact business after 12 MPs were suspended from the remainder of the session for their unruly behaviour in the Monsoon Session. Although the government has hinted at revisiting the decision if the suspended MPs express remorse, the Opposition parties have categorically denied it. On Thursday, the Lok Sabha initiated a debate on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. The Opposition hit out at the government over Covid-19 management and struck a word of caution on the spread of the Omicron variant in the country. The Opposition members also called for a ban on international flights in view of the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will make a statement in the Lok Sabha on the prevailing Covid situation in the country today.

