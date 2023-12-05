Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: Rajya Sabha MPs set to raise discussion on economic situation in country

Tuesday, December 05, 2023
     
Parliament Winter Session 2023: The government has 21 Bills on its agenda for the session, including the bills to replace the IPC, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2023 7:31 IST
Parliament Winter Session 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE Updates

Parliament Winter Session 2023: The winter session of Parliament started on a tumultuous note as Opposition leaders raised slogans against the BJP government, focusing on the 'cash-for-query' case and the Ethics Committee's recommendation for the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The BJP, riding high on recent electoral victories, aims to confront the Congress-led Opposition during the session.

Key legislative matters slated for discussion include the demand for Moitra's expulsion, along with the introduction of bills such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. These bills propose substantial changes to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. Additionally, a bill regulating appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners is on the agenda.

The Narendra Modi government plans to extend women's reservation in legislative bodies to include the Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry assemblies. Two new bills addressing this initiative are set to be discussed in the winter session. With 15 sittings scheduled until December 22, this session serves as the last opportunity for the government to pass significant legislation before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

 

Live updates :Parliament winter session 2023 LIVE

  • Dec 05, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    As the Winter Session unfolds in Parliament, Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, including Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Lakshmikant Bajpayee, Sushil Kumar Modi, Aditya Prasad, and Shambhu Sharan Patel, are anticipated to initiate a discussion on the "economic situation in the country" in the Upper House. The deliberations are expected to provide insights into the ongoing economic challenges and policy considerations.

     

