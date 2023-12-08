Parliament Winter Session 2023: BJP issues three line whip, ethics panel report on Moitra listed in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: A report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled. The revised list of business for Friday issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat has listed the Ethics Committee report as agenda item number 7. Various opposition members have insisted that there should be a discussion on the recommendations before a decision is taken on Moitra. Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation. The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

