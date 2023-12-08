Friday, December 08, 2023
     
Parliament Winter Session 2023: BJP issues three line whip, ethics panel report on Moitra listed in Lok Sabha

The Parliament Winter Session began on December 4 and will continue till December 22. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha. A report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case is listed for tabling in LS.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2023 8:38 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates

Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE: A report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled. The revised list of business for Friday issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat has listed the Ethics Committee report as agenda item number 7. Various opposition members have insisted that there should be a discussion on the recommendations before a decision is taken on Moitra. Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation. The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

 

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session 2023 Day 5

  • Dec 08, 2023 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss air quality crisis in Delhi

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the air quality crisis in Delhi. The city has been witnessing air pollution issues for several weeks now. The overall AQI at 7 am in Delhi was 349.

  • Dec 08, 2023 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings in Rajya Sabha today

    BJP MP Zara Keshri Devi Singh and Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil are to present three hundred sixtieth, three hundred sixty-first, three hundred sixty-second and three hundred sixty-third reports (English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in the Rajya Sabha today.

  • Dec 08, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Ethics panel report on Moitra listed for tabling in Lok Sabha today

    A report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled. Various opposition members have insisted that there should be a discussion on the recommendations before a decision is taken on Moitra. Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

