'No mention of China, Pakistan in Presidential address at Parliament', says Congress

The Congress on Monday raised concern on the Presidential address to the joint session of parliament and said that the President did not mention China and Pakistan, the two fronts on which India is engaged and also said that there was no mention of the killings in Nagaland.

The Congress said that the government has not tendered apology on the Covid deaths and questioned why there is no mention of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "Not a word on the China/Pak/Two Front situation. No regret on massacre of Civilians in Nagaland. No announcement on restoring statehood of J&K. Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, its terror implications on India obfuscated. No apology for Deaths in second COVID wave."

The Congress is upset that the government is facing a challenge at the LAC with China and reports are that China is building infrastructure at Arunachal Borders. The party wanted the President to outline the government's efforts on that front.

Though the President mentioned the government's diplomatic outreach in the world, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that India has strengthened its standing in the rapidly evolving global environment through improvement in diplomatic relations.

Addressing the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget session, President Kovind said, "India has strengthened its standing in the rapidly evolving global environment through improvement in diplomatic relations. India chaired the United Nations Security Council in August 2021 and took several path breaking decisions."

President Kovind mentioned that the Security Council under the presidency of India held a comprehensive debate on the issue of maritime security. "Under the presidency of India, for the first time, the Security Council held a comprehensive debate on the issue of maritime security. The Security Council, for the first time, adopted a Presidential Statement on this subject, and did so unanimously," he said.

Talking about the prevailing situation in the neighbourhood, the President said, "We have witnessed instability and volatility in our neighbouring country, Afghanistan. In spite of the prevailing situation, true to the spirit of humanity, India launched Operation Devi Shakti."

"Despite the challenging conditions, we successfully airlifted a number of our citizens and many Afghan Hindu and Sikh minorities from Kabul. We also brought back two swaroops of the Holy Guru Granth Sahib safely amidst difficult situations. From the humanitarian point of view, India is helping Afghanistan by delivering medical supplies and food-grain," President Kovind said.

Mentioning about the government's efforts to bring back stolen artefacts, he said, "It has also been a priority of the government that the priceless heritage of India should be brought back to the country. The idol of Maa Annapurna Devi, which was stolen from India a hundred years ago, has been brought back and installed in the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Many such historical artefacts are being brought back to India from different countries."

