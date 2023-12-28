Thursday, December 28, 2023
     
Parliament security breach: Delhi Police takes accused to India Gate to establish sequence of events | DETAILS

On December 13, two intruders had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans. A total of six persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. The police took them to various places to understand the chain of events

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2023 14:57 IST
Parliament Security breach, Delhi Police, India Gate
Image Source : PTI Parliament security breach case accused Manoranjan D

Parliament security breach: The Delhi Police Special Cell took the accused in the Parliament security breach case to places where they assembled and also the shop from where they purchased flags before executing their nefarious plan of entering the Parliament with smoke canisters and using it in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, sources said on Thursday (December 28).

Who was taken where?

According to sources, two accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had jumped off the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber, were taken to Sadar Bazar on Wednesday where they purchased Indian flags and India Gate where they assembled before entering the Parliament.

“The accused had distributed the flags and smoke canisters at India Gate before the parliament,” a source said.

The duo were also taken to the Maharani Bagh area in New Friends colony where they had met to discuss their plan, the person said.

The accused persons were taken to the said places to ascertain the sequence and chain of events that resulted in the Parliament security breach on the anniversary of Parliament terror attack.

Background of the case

The Delhi Police has so far arrested six people - Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat – for allegedly breaching Parliament security.

All six accused have been slapped with the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack --Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police moved an application to conduct a polygraph test, also called a lie detector test, before the court. All six accused are in the Delhi Police custody till January 5.

(With PTI inputs)

