Parliament security breach: How did MPs thrash man who jumped into Lok Sabha? Watch Video

Parliament security breach: In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. They also released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs in the House.

The duo has been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. Sharma had come to the visitor's gallery as a guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha. The two jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm.

Meanwhile, a video has also surfaced wherein one man is seen jumping over benches, the other was left dangling from the gallery before jumping into the Chamber. Soon after, they were overpowered by MPs. The video also shows the man getting thrashed by MPs in the House. Many Lok Sabha members beat up the intruders before handing them over to security.

What MPs said about incident?

One of the members who overpowered the two persons inside the Lok Sabha chamber said, "One of them was saying I am a patriot and came here to protest," news agency PTI reported. JD(U) member Ramprit Mandal said the intruders had hidden the gas canisters in their shoes and sprayed yellow-coloured gas in the Lok Sabha chamber. Mandal, who was near the intruder, said RLP member Hanuman Beniwal and other members overpowered the person.

Notably, around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside the Parliament premises. All four have been detained by security forces.

Security heightened around Parliament

Following the incident, the area around Parliament was turned into a fortress with the deployment of police and paramilitary. The Delhi Police's Special Cell has been tasked with the investigation of both the incidents, according to officials. Forensic teams visited the Parliament to gather scientific and physical evidence, they added.

It should be mentioned here that the incident occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the deadly attack on Parliament. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits had attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. The terrorists were gunned down before they could enter the main building.

(With inputs from PTI)

