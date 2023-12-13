Parliament security breach: Man used pass issued on BJP MP Pratap Simha's reference, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two individuals sprayed a foul-smelling gas in the House, disrupting Parliamentary proceedings.

After the shocking security breach in the Lok Sabha, where two individuals jumped inside the Parliamentary chamber and reportedly released an unknown gas, sources said that one of the accused, identified as Sagar Sharma, entered the Lok Sabha on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pratap Simha's reference.

In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

The two individuals who created chaos inside the Parliament were identified as Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, as per sources. The 35-year-old Manoranjan hails from Karnataka's Mysuru district and has studied BE Computers in Mysore Vivekananda University. During the investigation, it was found that a visitor pass belonging to Sharma was issued by Simha's office.

Both the persons have been arrested and the materials used by them during the security breach have also been seized, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "A thorough investigation of the incident that took place during zero hour, is being done. Essential instructions have also been given to Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that it was just a smoke and there is no need to worry about the smoke..," Om Birla said.

Chaotic situation in Lok Sabha

According to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, one person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas, when Zero Hour was in progress.

The accused, Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, opened tear gas canisters and colourful substances were seen in the visuals and triggered panic among the Lok Sabha MPs. The House was adjourned till 2 pm and resumed after a while.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted the severity of the breach, emphasising the potential danger associated with the smoke emitted from the canisters. He stated, "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke."

Security has been beefed up around the Parliament after the shocking incident. The disruption raised concerns about the security lapse, especially on the day marking the death anniversary of those who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Chowdhury emphasised the need for a thorough review of security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident will likely prompt discussions on enhancing security protocols to ensure the safety of elected representatives and the integrity of the parliamentary process.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a man and a woman who were protesting outside Parliament premises using colour smoke canisters that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said. Identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), the two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan, police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Delhi Police sources said that antecedents are being verified. Initial questioning related to security breaches and who gave access will be inquired.

