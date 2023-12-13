Parliament security breach: What we know so far about chaos in Lok Sabha | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Parliament security breach incidents raise security concerns

In a shocking incident, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, creating chaos in the Lower House on Wednesday. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said they were carrying tear gas canisters. The House was adjourned soon after. Simultaneously, two persons - a man and a woman- were seen protesting outside the Parliament with flying some colourful substances. The police detained them.

Here is how events unfolded raising security concerns

When proceedings of Lok Sabha were underway suddenly a man jumped into the chamber from the public gallery.

Moments after the incidents, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said there were two persons, who were overcome by the security personnel and MPs present in the Lower House.

Two individuals created chaos in the Lok Sabha carrying tear gas canisters

They opened tear gas canisters and colourful substances were seen in the visuals.

They opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

The incident occurred during Zero Hour proceedings

The House resumed after being adjourned for a while.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure the functioning of the House despite all adversities, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on security lapse.

They were heard shouting slogans like 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship will not be allowed).

Outside the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke.

Narrating the incident, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said,"One person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress.

The two persons, detained for the protest outside the Parliament are identified as---identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

The two people who were detained inside the Lok Sabha were identified as Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma. Manoranjan is a resident of Mysore.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

