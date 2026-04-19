'India-Iran share strong relationship': Tehran representative after firing on Indian ships at Hormuz

New Delhi:

The representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India has responded to questions regarding reports of an attack on two Indian-flagged oil tankers by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking on Saturday, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi highlighted the steady and positive relationship between India and Iran. He described the bilateral ties as “very strong” and emphasised their continued importance for both nations.

However, he denied any knowledge of the attack, adding that the issue will be solved.

Ilahi also emphasised that India benefits significantly from its close ties with Iran, citing the secure passage of Indian oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a key example of this strategic advantage.

"The relationship between Iran and India is very strong and I don't know anything about this event which you mentioned and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved. We don't want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also follow peace so that we can have a peaceful area," he said on being questioned in this regard.

India summons Iranian ambassador

India on Saturday summoned Iran’s ambassador, Mohammad Fathali, following the attack on Indian vessels, and formally lodged a protest over the incident. Fathali was seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs after the meeting in a video shared by ANI.

Indian vessels forced to return after attack

Several commercial ships faced disruption while trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, following conflicting announcements from Iran about the status of the key waterway.

Iran had initially declared that the route was open for transit. However, authorities in Tehran later reversed the decision, stating that the passage had been shut again. The move was linked to claims that the United States was still enforcing a blockade on Iranian ports.

According to reports, gunboats belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired at a tanker travelling through the strait. In a separate incident, a container ship was struck by a projectile, causing damage to some of its cargo.

Amid the escalation, two Indian vessels were forced to change course and retreat. One of these was a large tanker transporting oil from Iraq.

Iran’s joint military command said the strait is now under strict control of its armed forces. It also warned that shipping movement would remain limited as long as the US blockade continues.