Parliament security breach: Sagar, Amol, two others met each other through social media, claim sources

Two intruders have been arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside. All their belongings have been seized. The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has informed.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 13, 2023 17:20 IST
Parliament building, New parliament building, Parliament Security Breach
Image Source : PTI Crowd outside the Parliament House after the Parliament was adjourned following a reported security breach during the Winter session, in New Delhi, Wednesday.

Parliament security breach: Four people, two of them who breached security inside the Lok Sabha chamber and two others who protested outside the Parliament, know each other through social media, sources claimed on Wednesday. In a major security breach, two people who were sitting in the visitors gallery in the Lower House jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber while the House was in session. 

They jumped from the visitors' gallery, ran over desks and benches, and sprayed yellow-coloured gas, which created a panic. However, both of them were overpowered by the MPs and handed over to the security agencies.

The accused raised slogans, "tanashahi nahi chalegi", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Bheem, Jai Bharat".

All four of them got to know each other through social media and made plans to enter the Parliament. The accused had the same objective, Delhi Police sources informed.

Neelam, one of the four suspects arrested in this case, is a resident of Haryana's Jind district. "She was in Hisar for her studies and was highly qualified. She used to participate in farmer protests earlier," informed a local who belongs to the same village Neelam hails from.

The entire episode has raised a serious security concern in the New Parliament building, as the incident took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. 

