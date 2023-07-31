Which bills have been passed in Lok Sabha in Monsoon Session till now? Full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All the Bills were passed amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over the unrest in Manipur.

Parliament Monsoon Session: In the first 8 days of the monsoon session, eight bills were passed in Lok Sabha and two in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over the unrest in Manipur. All the Bills were passed by voice vote. The Bills were passed in both Houses, amid vociferous demands from the Opposition for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an immediate discussion on Manipur.

Notably, six bills were passed after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted Congress Deputy Leader Gourav Gogoi’s notice for the no-trust motion.

List of Bills passed in Lok Sabha

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023: The Lok Sabha July 28 passed a bill which seeks to grant exploration licence to private sector players for critical minerals. Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi moved the bill for consideration and passing in the Lower Hosue. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023: Lok Sabha on July 28 passed Bill. It was introduced on July 24. The Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and proposes to set up National Dental Commission to regulate dental education and the profession in the country. It also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023: Lok Sabha on July 28 passed Bill, which seek to usher in better quality of nursing. The Bill proposes to set up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC). The bill also repeals the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947. The bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023: The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on July 27. The bill was tabled in the House by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. The Bill amends the Forest (Conservation) Act, of 1980 to include specific categories of land in its scope. These include land designated as forests under the Indian Forest Act of 1927 or which appeared in official records after the 1980 Act came into effect. Before December 12, 1996, land which was used for a non-forest purpose would not come under this Act. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill: The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on July 27. It seeks to promote ease of business by decriminalising minor offences by amending 183 provisions in 42 acts. It was introduced in Lok Sabha on 22 December 2022. The bill converts several fines to penalties, meaning that court prosecution is not necessary to administer punishments. It also removes imprisonment as a punishment for many offences. All offences under the Post Office Act, 1898 are being removed. Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022: Lok Sabha on July 27 passed the bill with amendments. It seeks to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. It also corrects a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 19, 2022. Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022: The Lok Sabha on July 25 passed the bill by voice vote. The Bill seeks to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, improve the monitoring mechanism, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-state cooperative societies. Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2022: Lok Sabha on July 25 passed the bill amidst uproar by the opposition parties on Manipur issue. The bill was introduced in Parliament on 16 December 2021. It seeks the promotion of research on medicinal plants, encourages the production of plant-based medicines and benefit the local persons involved in use of forest produce. The Bill amends exist Biological Diversity Act, 2002 in an attempt to simplify compliance requirements for domestic companies.

Bills passed in Lok Sabha in Rajya Sabha

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022: Rajya Sabha on July 26 passed a bill to accord the Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh, a demand which was long pending for last 50 years. The Bill 2022 was passed by voice vote. The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023: Rajya Sabha on July 27 passed the bill, which cracks down on film piracy along with changing how movies are certified by the censor board. The Bill amends the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The draft Act constitutes the Board of Film Certification for certifying films for exhibition. Such certifications may be subject to modifications and deletions. The Board may also refuse the exhibition of films. The Bill adds certain additional certificate categories based on age.

