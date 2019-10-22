Being Fidayeen is a high paying job in Pakistan; salary upto Rs 1 crore | Exclusive

Exclusive: What Pakistan is paying its 16,000 new terror recruits

Pakistan Army with help from ISI has recruited over 16,000 jihadists following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. These recruits are mostly unemployed youths from Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and are getting paid for joining this group, India TV has learned.

These terrorists get monthly allowances between Rs 25,000-80,000 (Pakistani rupees)and this further increases to Rs 1 lakh on the basis of seniority. But hang on, these jihadists who mainly come from rural backgrounds are graded on the basis of their utility. A new recruit earns somewhere around Rs 25,000 while once their rank and difficulty level increases their stipend/salary increases.

A fidayeen, who is ready to sacrifice his life and can be sent as human bombs get somewhere around Rs 1 crore.

The Dawood Ibrahim-link and source of terror funding

Pakistan, due to its already falling economy, cannot afford a war with India. So these type of terror attacks is the only option for them.

The financial commitment to maintaining these terror facilities is huge.

So how is Pakistan paying these terrorists?

Pakistan is banking on narco-money. Dawood Ibrahim and many former Taliban operatives are closely running a drug cartel that extends from Pakistan-Afghanistan western borders to the Middle East and Europe.

Unrestricted sale and purchase of drugs and heroin are blooming across the border. It brings easy money to fund the terror camps. Pakistan, therefore, has turned out to be the largest route for heroin. There is a clear understanding here. Pakistan Army is completely aware of what is going on but it suits them as it brings money. Top sources in India's intelligence has confirmed that the thriving drug cartel is the real source of terror funding.

Dawood Ibrahim, the main accused in the 1992 Mumbai Blast, is also a key man here. In return, Dawood is allowed to run his drug operations without the fear of law enforcing agencies.

Training camps mushroom across PoK

Senior Lashkar commanders and Pakistan Taliban leaders have been roped in to train these youths. Indoctrination is one of the key aspects of their training module.

Indian Army, that destroyed almost six terror camps in the Neelum Valley on Sunday has a big task ahead. Top intelligence sources foresee more such surgical strikes on terror camps.

The Indian intelligence agencies have learned that before the abrogation of Article 370, there were 38 terror camps in PoK. That number has jumped to over 328 now.

Though India has managed to identify many such camps, the

With restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir easing now, Pakistan with these non-state actors is planning to disturb the peace. These training camps will be used as launch pads for terrorists in time of proxy war.

Indian agencies are leaving no stone unturned to tackle these challenges arising out from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The intelligence, however, has clear evidence that these terror camps are being supervised by Brigadier ranks officers of Pakistan Army.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Army rejects India's claim of destroying terror camps in PoK

ALSO READ | FATF puts Pakistan on 4-month notice after it fails on 22 parameters

Related Video