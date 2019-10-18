Friday, October 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. FATF puts Pakistan on 4-month notice after it fails on 22 out of 27 parameters

FATF puts Pakistan on 4-month notice after it fails on 22 out of 27 parameters

The watchdog had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and was given 15 months to complete implementation of a 27-point action plan, failing which it be placed in the blacklist along with Iran and North Korea.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2019 14:17 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP PHOTO

FATF urges Pakistan to complete its full action plan against active terror groups

In its final report on whether to blacklist Pakistan, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday said the country should swiftly complete its full action plan against active terror groups by February 2020. The Imran Khan-led country would face action by the FATF if significant progress is not made across the action plan it said. 

"Strongly urge Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020. The country would face action if significant and sustainable progress is not made across the full range of its action plan by next Plenary," the FATF said. 

FATF was to make a formal announcement on whether to blacklist Pakistan or to keep it on its grey list. Earlier on Tuesday, the Paris-based terror financing watchdog had decided to keep the Imran Khan-led country on its grey list till February next year. The FATF had also directed the country to take "extra measures" for the "complete elimination" of terror financing and money laundering.

The meeting of the international watchdog reviewed the measures taken by Pakistan to control money laundering and terror financing, on which it observed that Islamabad will have to take further steps on the two parameters in these four months.

The watchdog had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and was given 15 months to complete implementation of a 27-point action plan, failing which it be placed in the blacklist along with Iran and North Korea.

Also Read | Pakistan to remain on FATF's grey list till feb 2020

Also Read | FATF: Pakistan in danger of getting blacklisted for terror financing

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPakistan expels Steven Butler, man deployed to protect press freedom