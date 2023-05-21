Pakistan's BIG conspiracy to derail G20 meeting in J&K exposed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol on a boat in the Chenab river amid a high alert in view of the upcoming G20 meeting in J&Ks Srinagar.

A big conspiracy by the Pakistan to derail the upcoming G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir has been derailed.

According to agencies, Pakistan is planning to incite relgious riots in the India for which it has asked its officers to start doing reiki of big camps.

Reports say Pakistan is planning to attack carry Pulwama like IED attack in Kashmir. Meanwhile, security on the NH-44 has been enhanced where the cops are searching for a Red-Maroon car.

According to an exclusive information accessed by India TV, "...Lashkar is making a big plan to derail G-20 meeting... Pakistan's SSG commandos are doing big planning in Lipa area... At present there are 27 camps in Pakistan with around 250 terrorists who are waiting to infiltrate into India."

It has been confirmed that at present Pakistani terrorists have intensified their network of over ground workers inside the valley at the behest of ISI, through which they are preparing to spread religious riots.

Pakistani bosses have asked Jaish terrorist Furkan to prepare for Pulwama like terror attack.

Despite several challenges at home, Pakistan's is conspiring to derail G-20 meeting in India to fuel its propaganda at the international level that there is no peace in J&K after the scrapping of Article 370.

The J&K Police has asked officers to take remain vigilants about phone calls coming from Pakistan and abroad.

Meanwhile security agencies are searching for a Pakistani terrorist who is in Shopian. All preparations are in place to catch him. He was last seen in a red-maroon car but after that he has gone into hiding with the help of his over ground workers.

