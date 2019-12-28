'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal', BJP comes up with fancy slogan for Delhi polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised the campaign pitch for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by unveiling a brand new slogan to counter Aam Admi Party. 'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal', BJP has come up with the slogan to counter AAP's 'Acche beete paanch saal, lage raho Kejriwal.'

BJP's hightened rhetoric could be because of AAP joining hands with ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-Pac, which most succesfully, led PM Modi's 2014 election campaign.

'आप' सरकार का रिपोर्ट कार्ड बना झूठ का पुलिंदा



आंकड़ों की बाजीगरी है शिक्षा पर आवंटित बजट



दिल्ली सरकार शिक्षा के लिए आवंटित बजट का 2014-15 में 62%, 2015-16 में 57%, 2016-17 में 79% ही खर्च कर पाई



5 साल दिल्ली बेहाल, अब नहीं चाहिए केजरीवाल#AapKaFailure pic.twitter.com/oRUipihMDc — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 27, 2019

Apart from the 'Modi Wave' campaign in 2014, I-Pac also led the election campaign of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in 2015 and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in 2017.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tenure is ending in February 2020, and the polls in the capital are expected to be right about then. In 2015, AAP came to power with a whooping 67 seats out of 70.