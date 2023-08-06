​Chidambaram questions Mehbooba Mufti's 'house arrest', alleges freedom suppressed 'most severely' in J-K

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress slams Centre: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday (August 6) attacked the Centre over its assertion that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed peace after the abrogation of Article 370 and alleged that freedom is “suppressed” the most in the Union Territory besides in other parts of the country.

Saturday marked the fourth year anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 from the Constitution that scrapped the then state of Jammu and Kashmir of its ‘temporary’ special status and divided it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The government on Saturday highlighted that the "historic" decision ushered in peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The biggest change after the abrogation of the article is that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are living life according to their own wishes,” Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha had said in Srinagar.

Hitting out at the Governor over the statement, Chidambaram, who was the Union Home Minister in the UPA 2 government, from 2008 to 2012, said asked if there is peace in J-K, why has Mehbooba Mufti been put under house arrest.

“The Government and the LG of Jammu & Kashmir celebrate the "peace" that has descended on the State (now UT) after the abrogation of Article 370. I wish to quote President Kennedy who warned against the "peace of the grave and the silence of the slave". If there is so much peace in J&K, why has the government put Ms Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest and sealed the offices of the PDP and NC?” he asked.

“Freedom is suppressed all over India but it is most severely suppressed in J&K,” Chidambaram added.

Mehbooba Mufti yesterday claimed that she has been put under house arrest and several of her party members have been detained.

The BJP on Saturday marked the day with a public meeting in Srinagar and its leaders there said that following the 2019 decision, there has been no shutdowns in the Kashmir Valley, and with the situation getting better, the Union Territory has hosted international events and witnessed record tourist footfall.

