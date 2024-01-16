'Chhota recharge of RSS': Owaisi takes dig at Kejriwal over AAP's 'Sundar Kand' recital events in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced to organise 'Sundar Kand' recital programmes across all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed him “chhota (small) recharge of RSS.”

Owaisi lashes out at Kejriwal

Taking to X, Owaisi said, "Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that Sunderkand Path will be organized in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration on January 22."

He further slammed the AAP national convenor for maintaining silence on the issue of Bilkis Bano and said that they only want to talk on issues like education and health.

"Let me remind you that these people had maintained silence on the issue of Bilkis Bano and had said that they only want to talk on issues like education and health. Is Sunderkand lesson education or health? The real thing is that they are afraid of justice," he said.

"Giving full support to the agenda of the Sangh. Let us not even talk about Babri, you keep playing the flute of justice, love, so-and-so and at the same time keep strengthening Hindutva. Wow!" Owaisi added.

'Sundar Kand' recitals in Delhi on every Tuesday

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has announced that the AAP will organise 'Sundarkand' recitation programmes across all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi on Tuesday.

The minister also said that 'Sundarkand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation programmes will be held at 2,600 spots, including all Assembly constituencies and municipal wards, in the city every Tuesday.

The announcement comes ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

