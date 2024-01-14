Over 70% of Muslims in favour of Ram temple in Ayodhya, says RSS-linked Muslim body | Details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A preview of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ram temple: The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), associated with the RSS, asserted that a majority of Muslims in the country believe that Lord Ram belongs to "everyone" and have expressed their support for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Referring to the results of a survey conducted in collaboration with a charitable trust based in Gujarat, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch also claimed that members of the minority community wanted the "so-called" Ulemas, Maulanas and opposition leaders who are trying to make political gains in the name of Islam should be "completely boycotted".

74% Muslims are happy with construction of Ram temple

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch, under the leadership of senior RSS figure Indresh Kumar, further said that as per the survey report, 74 per cent of Muslims are "happy" with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"In the survey, 74 per cent Muslims openly gave their opinion in favour of Ram Mandir and 72 per cent Muslims gave their opinion in favour of the Modi government," the MRM said in a statement.

The MRM claimed that 26 per cent of Muslims "expressed" no confidence in the Modi government and raised concerns about "religious fanaticism." "These people admitted that Ram is a question of faith but they do not think that they will ever visit Ram temple, nor do they trust the Modi government," the MRM said.

The outfit said that the 'Ram Jan Survey' was carried out by the Ayurveda Foundation Charitable Trust across various states, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and other states in the northeast. The survey collected opinions from 10,000 people.

70% Muslims feel India emerged as world power

"Seventy per cent Muslims feel that India has emerged as a world power," the MRM claimed, citing the survey findings.

"On the other hand, there are some people in the country with such destructive and disruptive thinking who are engaged in spreading hatred instead of love. Their faces are Maulana Madani, (Asaduddin) Owaisi, Badruddin Ajmal, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Yadav, leaders of the Congress and the NCP," it alleged.

"The so-called Ulemas, Maulanas and opposition leaders who are trying to earn their political fortunes in the name of Islam should be completely boycotted," the MRM added.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya is being decked up for the historic event of Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. Karsevakpuram has been decorated with decorative items themed on the epic 'Ramayana'.

An extensive plan has been prepared to welcome the attendees, as part of which the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during digging for the foundation will be presented to the dignitaries.

As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Ram Mandir: Special canvas made in honour of 'Kar Sevaks' who died during Ayodhya temple movement | DETAILS

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite for Ram Mandir consecration, says 'will visit with family after...'