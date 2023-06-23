'Baat maaniye, shaadi kariye': Lalu Yadav tells Rahul Gandhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Baat maaniye, shaadi kariye': Lalu Yadav tells Rahul Gandhi

Lalu Yadav's advice to Rahul Gandhi: Sharing some light moment after a serious joint opposition meeting in Bihar’s Patna, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday (June 23) asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who shared the same stage, to get married pointing out to the consternation his refusal to tie the knot was causing to his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Lalu Yadav, the aging septuagenarian, who was among the last opposition leaders to address speak in the joint press conference of the opposition leaders after the conclusion of the meeting, amused his fellow politicians and the media persons with his typical sense of humour.

“Rahul Gandhi didn't follow my suggestion earlier. He should have married before. But still, it's not too late. Get married and we would like to be a part of your wedding procession (Baarat). Baat maaniye, shaadi kariye. Pakka karna padega (Listen, get married, you will have to do it). Your mummy keeps fretting over your refusal to get married,” Yadav said.

Rahul Gandhi, who is 53, was seen in splits with other leaders joining the fun moment.

The RJD supremo also complimented Gandhi for wearing a half-sleeved shirt, which he said was a perfect foil for the "Modi kurta". He also lauded Rahul Gandhi for conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year while also attacking the Narendra Modi government over the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that there will be differences among the leaders of various political parties who have gathered on a single stage to fight against the BJP, and said that they have decided to work together.

“It is a battle of ideologies. Indeed, there will be differences among us but we have decided to work together and protect the ideologies shared by us,” he said.

Opposition meeting in Patna

The leaders of over 15 political parties attended the opposition meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence.

Top opposition leaders participated in the meeting aimed at bringing together all like-minded parties on one platform. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Hemant Soren were among the participating leaders in the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Patna Opposition joint presser: 'Meet was fruitful, we have decided to work together'

ALSO READ | Opposition meeting Patna: 'What is track record of all political leaders who assembled there', asks Owaisi

Latest India News