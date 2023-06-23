Friday, June 23, 2023
     
  4. Opposition meeting: Oppn leaders to kick-start 'Mission 2024' with Patna huddle | LIVE UPDATES
Patna opposition meeting: The stage is set for a much-awaited opposition meeting in Patna aiming for 'Mission 2024' to wrest power from BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As of now, CMs of four states have arrived in Patna.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Patna Updated on: June 23, 2023 7:41 IST
patna opposition meeting, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Tejashwi Yadav, JDU, Patna
Image Source : INDIA TV Patna opposition meeting LIVE UPDATES

Patna opposition meeting: Top leaders of Opposition parties will meet in the Patna district of Bihar on June 23 (Friday) to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) here at the chief minister's 1, Aney Marg residence. According to the sources,the Opposition parties are expected to avoid the prickly leadership question as of now and emphasize on building a common ground. Half-a-dozen chief ministers and leaders of 15 parties are expected to attend the deliberations. A day before the crucial meeting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said that CM Kejriwal will walk out of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre's ordinance. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (JMM), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting. Leaders of the PDP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the National Conference are also expected to attend the meeting.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Kumar met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann also arrived in Patna Thursday evening and visited the Patna Sahib gurudwara.

 

Live updates :Patna opposition meeting

  • Jun 23, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    TMC calls Patna oppn meet 'good beginning' ahead of 2024 LS polls

    The Trinamool Congress considers Friday's opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna as a "good beginning" ahead of the 2024 general elections and emphasised the significance of anti-BJP parties uniting against "undemocratic and authoritarian policies". Leaders as diverse as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Mehbooba Mufti and Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to take part in the meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, who dumped the BJP last year. Banerjee will be accompanied by TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for the opposition meeting.

  • Jun 23, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Mehbooba Mufti reaches Patna to attend Friday's oppn meet

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti arrived here on Thursday to take part in the opposition meeting, a day ahead of the conclave. Mufti, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party, did not take questions from journalists at the airport here and went straight to the guest house where invitees are being put up. The meeting on June 23 was convened by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar in a bid to forge an opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

  • Jun 23, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Oppn leaders to kickstart 'Mission 2024' with Patna huddle, chart course to take on BJP

    Top leaders of Opposition parties will brainstorm at a meeting here on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with sources saying that they would look to avoid the prickly leadership question and emphasise on common ground.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

