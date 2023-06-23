Opposition meeting: Oppn leaders to kick-start 'Mission 2024' with Patna huddle | LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patna opposition meeting LIVE UPDATES

Patna opposition meeting: Top leaders of Opposition parties will meet in the Patna district of Bihar on June 23 (Friday) to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting is being hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) here at the chief minister's 1, Aney Marg residence. According to the sources,the Opposition parties are expected to avoid the prickly leadership question as of now and emphasize on building a common ground. Half-a-dozen chief ministers and leaders of 15 parties are expected to attend the deliberations. A day before the crucial meeting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said that CM Kejriwal will walk out of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the Centre's ordinance.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (JMM), Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders expected to attend the first high-level opposition meeting. Leaders of the PDP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the National Conference are also expected to attend the meeting.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Kumar met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann also arrived in Patna Thursday evening and visited the Patna Sahib gurudwara.

Latest India News