Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omicron Scare: Maharashtra reduces RT-PCR, N95 masks rate | Check revised prices

The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday reduced the rates of the RT-PCR tests from Rs 500 to Rs 300 as the state reported two fresh cases today. The state also reduced the rates of N95 masks from Rs 49 to Rs 14.

At least 2 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid- 19 were recorded in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday. This took the total Omicron tally in the state to 10 on Sunday.

As per the Maharashtra government, one of the two persons who tested positive was a 37-year old South Africa returnee, who had come from Johannesburg. The other person is his 36-year old US returnee friend. Both had returned to Mumbai on November 25.

Latest India News