International flights to remain suspended till January 31, says DGCA amid Omicron scare

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday said that India will keep its scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31, 2022, amid rising concerns over the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. Earlier in November, the aviation regulator allowed international flights to resume operations from December 15.

The aviation regulator issued a circular on Thursday, saying "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022."

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

