Omicron scare: Rajasthan on alert as nine of family test Covid positive in Jaipur

Nine members of a family tested positive for Covid-19 after four of them returned from South Africa just days ago, said officials on Friday. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Those who returned from South Africa have been admitted to the hospital of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and swab samples of all nine people have been sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, a health official said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said 14 samples were taken for testing from the family, nine of which tested positive for the infection.

In contact tracing, it was found that four of them had returned from South Africa, he said. The official said as per guidelines, those who returned from South Africa have been isolated at the RUHS hospital while the other five have been home quarantined.

(with PTI inputs)

