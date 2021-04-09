Friday, April 09, 2021
     
Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2021 15:44 IST
National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said he has self-isolated at home. 

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc," he tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Omar took the first Covid jab. Last month Omar's father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for Covid-19 days after he had taken a Covid jab at SKIMS in Srinagar.

 

