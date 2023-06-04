Odisha Train Accident: First train chugs out of accident-affected section in Balasore | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha Train Accident

Odisha Train Accident: Finally, 51 hours after the horrific crash in Odisha's Balasore, the first train on the section where the accident happened started its journey at around 10.40 pm on Sunday. In a viral video, the goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of media persons and railway officials looked on.

First train chugs out of accident-affected section

As per the updates, the train carrying coal is running on the same track where the ill-fated Banglore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday (June 2). The train is heading towards the Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port.

Tracks restoration complete

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier. "Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Both tracks have been restored. Within 51 hours the train movement has been normalised. Train movement will begin from now," Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added.

Electrification work has also commenced

Taking cognisance of the tracks at the Balasore triple train accident site, Vaishnaw on Sunday informed that both the Up and Down railway tracks have been repaired. Taking to Twitter, he said that track linking Up-line has been restored and overhead electrification work has also commenced.

"Track linking of Up-line has been done at 16.45 hours. Overhead electrification work started," Vaishnaw tweeted on Sunday. Earlier he tweeted that the down line which links Howrah has been restored.

