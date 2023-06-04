Railway Board recommends CBI probe into Odisha train accident: Rail Minister Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Rail Minister Vaishnaw

Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday while interacting with reporters asserted that Railway Board is recommending a CBI probe into the Balasore Train Tragedy that claimed 275 lives. The incident, one of the deadliest train accidents in India happened on June 2. “We have recommended a CBI probe into the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives and left over 1,000 injured,” Vaishnaw told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

All support to the injured patients is being provided by the Centre with the support of the state government to injured who are admitted to various hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar.

“Patients are being given all facilities in hospitals. There are teams of doctors who are taking care of patients round-the-clock,” Vaishnaw said. He said the government was trying to get in touch with the families of the deceased. “We are trying to get in touch with families of the dead,” the Minister added.

Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train — were involved in an accident, which is now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

Taking cognisance of the tracks at the Balasore triple train accident site, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today informed that both the Up and Down railway tracks have been repaired. Taking to Twitter, he said that track linking Up-line has been restored and overhead electrification work has also commenced.

"Track linking of Up-line has been done at 16.45 hours. Overhead electrification work started," Vaishnaw tweeted on Sunday. Earlier he tweeted that the down line which links Howrah has been restored.

