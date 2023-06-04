'Tracks at Balasore accident site repaired', says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Odisha Train Accident: Taking cognisance of the tracks at Balasore triple train accident site, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday informed that both the Up and Down railway tracks have been repaired. Taking to Twitter, he said that track linking Up-line has been restored and overhead electrification work has also commenced.

"Track linking of Up-line has been done at 16.45 hours. Overhead electrification work started," Vaishnaw tweeted on Sunday. Earlier he tweeted that the down line which links Howrah has been restored.

He inspected the restoration work

Early today he inspected the restoration work underway at the site where the tragic train accident happened in Odisha's Balasore district that has killed 275 people and more than1,100 injured. The crash involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades.

After the inspection, the Railway Minister said on Sunday that the "root cause" of the triple-train accident has been identified and the people responsible for it. Vaishnaw further said that at present restoration work is ongoing and all bodies have been recovered from the accident spot.

‘Root cause accident identified’

"The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," he said.

Three trains— Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train — were involved in the pile-up on Friday, being described as one of India’s worst train accidents. The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train, the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.

