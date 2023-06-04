Odisha train mishap: State facing 'morgue crunch' as unclaimed bodies pile up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha train mishap

Odisha train mishap: After a distressing triple train accident in Balasore, mortuaries in the state are facing a space crunch as a large number of unclaimed bodies have piled up. In view of the large numbers, the state government recently shifted 187 of the total unclaimed bodies to Bhubaneswar from Balasore. However, the space crunch in this district too has made the situation a tough one for morgue administrators.

As per the updates, 110 bodies were shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the remaining were kept at Capital Hospital, Amri Hospital, Sum Hospital and some other private facilities.

Hospitals facing challenges to preserve bodies

"It is a real challenge for us too, to preserve the bodies here as we have a facility to keep a maximum of 40 bodies," an official of AIIMS Bhubaneswar told PTI, adding that additional arrangements were made at the Anatomy department.

PM Modi directed Mandaviya to make arrangements

Meanwhile, the authorities at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar are making arrangements to preserve the bodies till they are identified. They have procured coffins, ice, and formalin chemicals for the purpose. Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the accident site and officials drew his attention to the situation created to preserve the bodies in the state.

"It is really difficult to keep bodies in this hot summer weather condition," the official said. As per the sources, PM Modi from the accident site called up Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and directed him to make arrangements at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for the preservation of these bodies.

Odisha train accident- what happened?

According to the revised data, at least 275 people were killed and over 1000 injured in the triple train accident in Balasore. Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train — were involved in an accident, which is now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

