Odisha Train Tragedy: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation | DETAILS

Odisha Train Tragedy: Centre in support of the state government is providing assistance to the injured and the people or families who lost their loved ones. In order, the railways on Sunday announced that even ticketless travellers on board the passenger trains involved in the tragedy will receive compensation. According to officials, This is in line with a Supreme Court order.

"Irrespective of the passengers being ticketless (or not), they will receive compensation," railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

Jaya Verma Sinha, Member of Operations and Business Development of the Railway Board said that every patient, who is admitted to hospitals has a scout with him to help his kin to track him. He also stressed the helpline number 139 is available and will continue uninterrupted. Senior rail officers are answering calls and are trying to connect with as many people as possible.

"The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses," she said.

The railways also ensured prompt disbursal of ex-gratia announced by the rail minister. As per the ex-gratia announcement- Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries will be provided.

