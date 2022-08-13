Jaish terrorist linked to Pak-based Taliban arrested by UP ATS, was tasked to kill Nupur Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaish terrorist linked to Pak Taliban arrested by UP ATS, was tasked to kill Nupur Sharma

Highlights Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist identified as Muhammad Nadeem was arrested by the UP ATS.

The terrorist was tasked to kill suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

He was a resident of Kunda Kala village of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Nupur Sharma news: The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police (UP ATS) arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist on Friday, who was tasked to kill suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Sources said that the terrorist was arrested from Saharanpur, and was associated to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The arrested terrorist has been identified as Muhammad Nadeem (25), a resident of Kunda Kala village of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. JeM (Jaish-e-Muhammad) and TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban) were in direct contact with the terrorist Muhammad Nadeem, informed UP ATS.

The terror conspiracy was busted under the leadership of ADG ATS Naveen Arora. The UP ATS received information that a man in Saharanpur, influenced by JeM and TTP ideology, was preparing for 'Fidayeen' attack.

Following this, Muhammad Nadeem was identified and interrogated. During primary investigation, a mobile phone was recovered from him, in which a PDF document titled "Explosive Course Fidae Force" was found, informed the ATS.

Besides this, the police have found Muhammad Nadeem's phone chat including voice messages with Jaish-e-Muhammad and TTP terrorists of Pakistan and Afghanistan. During interrogation, Nadeem said that he has been in touch with various terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan since 2018 via WhatsApp, Telegram, IMO, Facebook Messenger, Club House etc.

The terrorist is trained in creating virtual phone numbers from terror organisations. A Pakistani named Saifullah was training him to carry out a 'Fidayeen' attack on government buildings or police forces. Nadeem was asked to travel to Pakistan for special training.

As per information, the JeM terrorist has also given names of his fellow terrorists to the police. One mobile phone with two SIM cards have been recovered from him. He has been booked under Sections 121A/123 of the IPC.

(With ANI Inputs)

