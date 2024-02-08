NSA Ajit Doval meets Greece counterpart Athanasios Ntokos, discusses global, regional security

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NSA Ajit Doval holds discussions with Greece counterpart Dr. Athanasios Ntokos in New Delhi.

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday met Greece counterpart Dr. Athanasios Ntokos in New Delhi and discussed a wide range of issues in line with the vision of the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

The discussions were held on issues including institutional linkages between National Security Councils, global and regional security, cooperation in global commons of cyber, space and seas.

They also discussed prospects for cooperation in futuristic technologies, defence, ports and transnational connectivity projects.

Greece NSA Dr. Athanasios Ntokos also called upon External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on key regional issues, very much in tune with strategic partnership between the two nations.

Today's meetings of Greece NSA Dr Ntokos with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and Jaishankar are the result of decisions taken during PM Modi's visit to Athens last year.

In December 2023, Greece's Ambassador to India Dimitrios loannou said that India has a lot to offer to Greece and vice versa as there are certain complementaries between the two nations.

India and Greece relations have always remained "very good" but added that there was a sentimental affinity there but added Greece was a gateway for India to Europe.

Loannou said that Greece offers a lot of opportunities for Indians to come and invest in Greece and added that cities like Athens and Thessaloniki can become the next Dubai for Indians in the future.

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Greece for his maiden visit to the country at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He was the first Indian Prime Minister in the last 40 years to visit Greece. The last prime ministerial visit from India to Greece was in 1983.

