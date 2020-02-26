Image Source : FILE 'Delhi violence reminding us of Gujarat 2002', Owaisi flays BJP on violence in Northeast Delhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for being the soul cause for violence in the national capital that has already claimed 20 lives. Owaisi compared the situation in Delhi with the riots in Gujarat in 2002 when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.

"What is happening in Delhi cannot be called as a communal riot, this is a genocide. It reminds us of Gujarat 2002. I pray to god that it does not escalate to the level of 2002 riots. I plead to the Central government, this is not 2002, this is 2020. If you have any shame lef, please stop this," Owaisi said.

He also pulled up Home Minister Amit Shah for being ineffective and silent since while the violence spiraled out of proportion.

"What was the Home Minister Doing when Delhi was being subjected to violence. Why does Amit Shah not go to these places when such incidents happen. The BJP government has remained silent on this matter. This deliberate inaction by the Centre is the sole reason the violence has escalated to this point," Owaisi said.

He further added, "I request the government to deploy the Army, otherwise over 30 people will end up dead in the current violence. The police is ineffective and involved with those creating ruckus on the streets of Delhi. It is the national capital, please save it."

Congress President Sonia Gandhi in her press conference also spoke on similar lines. She blamed Home Minister Amit Shah for the violence and called for his resignation.

