Sonia Gandhi calls for Amit Shah's resignation amid escalating violence in Delhi

Sonia Gandhi to address press conference on Delhi violence

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in the Centre and Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi for the violence in the national capital that has spiralled out of proportion. Sonia Gandhi blamed the BJP directly for the violence while she also said that Kejriwal failed to control the violence. She asked several questions from the ruling brass in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Home Ministry deployed additional paramilitary forces as India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik took a midnight stock of the situation in violence-hit areas in Delhi.

Here is what Sonia Gandhi said

We express concern over the violence in Northeast Delhi: Sonia Gandhi

There is a well-planned conspiracy involved in Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi

In the last 72 hours, more than 20 lives have been lost because the Centre did not react like it should have: Sonia Gandhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also failed in maintaining peace in the national capital: Sonia Gandhi

Failure of both the Centre and the state government has led to this situation: Sonia Gandhi

Amit Shah did not act, he must resign: Sonia Gandhi

After the Delhi Election, what was the information passed on by the intelligence agency and what actions were taken on based on that intel? we ask this question on behalf of the people: Sonia Gandhi

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) believes that the situation is grave: Sonia Gandhi

The CWC appeals to the people of Delhi to reject the politics of hate and do their best to counter these shameful incidents and to make sure such incidents never take place again: Sonia Gandhi

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has announced that the CWC march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been deferred to tomorrow. The Congress leaders present at the press conference have blamed BJP for the violence in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi has compared the Narendra Modi's BJP to Vajpayee's BJP. "Whenever there used to be violence in any part of the country, Vajpayee ji used to take all parties on board and hold a meeting. Since the Modi government has come in, sadly, no such meeting takes place. It is a sad fact but it is the truth," Sonia said.

"BJP Ministers must first settle their internal differences as to the official narrative on the cause of violence in Delhi and then come out and speak to the public. MoS Home has something else to say and other ministers are contradicting him," Randeep Surjewala has said.

