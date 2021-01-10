Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Cold wave continues to sweep North India, Kashmir receives another spell of snowfall

The northern belt shivered on Sunday as cold wave weather conditions continued to sweep the region. Some parts of the Kashmir valley received another spell of snowfall on Sunday. Light rain was witnessed at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and in almost all divisions of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the national capital's minimum temperature dipped to 7.8 degrees celsius as cold winds from snow-clad Western Himalayas swept through the plains. According to the India Meterological Department, the mercury is likely to drop to five to six degrees celsius by January 14 in the city. The IMD said that the cloud cover over Delhi has prevented a steep decline in the minimum temperature so far.

Some parts of the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, experienced another spell of snowfall. This was an unexpected spell of back-to-back snowfall after light snow on Saturday and the heavy snowfall earlier this week. Officials said Srinagar recorded about an inch of snow till 8.30 am.

While the MeT office had forecast very light rains or snowfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, there was no such forecast for Sunday.

There is no forecast of any major snowfall and the weather is likely to stay mainly dry till January 14, the MeT office said.

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said.

The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the hill state yet again at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said. (With PTI inputs)

