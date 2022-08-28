Noida twin towers demolition: Hundreds cheer, clap as 'structures of corruption' come crashing down

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used to demolish Supertech twin towers in Noida on Sunday.

Noida twin-tower demolition: After a 10-year-long hiatus, D-day had arrived. As the Noida twin tower crumbled to the ground, hundreds gathered near the ground in Noida to witness the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of demolition of the 100-metres-tall Supertech twin towers cheered and clapped as the illegally built skyscrapers were reduced to rubble on Sunday. While some said the demolition sends out the message that corruption will not be tolerated in the country, others were there for an adrenaline rush.

Ahead of the demolition, authorities had created an 'exclusion zone' in a radius of up to 500 metres around the twin towers where no human or animal was allowed except for the team of Indian and foreign blasters engaged in the demolition.

There was heavy police deployment in the area to stop people from entering the barricaded area. People from Noida and neighbouring Delhi gathered near the Jaypee flyover ground to witness the marvel of modern-day engineering. Many came hours before the 2:30 pm implosion to find a spot that would ensure a good view.

"It felt like structures of corruption were coming down," remarked Purshotam Mishra (42)as the Supertech twin towers disappeared into plumes of smoke and dust.

"It was incredible. We waited two hours to witness this. It sends out a strong message to strong people," Mishra said. "The towers fell like a stack of matchboxes. What a rush it was," he exclaimed.

Ashish Suman, who came from Delhi's Uttam Nagar to witness the demolition, said, "It was worth it." "It was all over the news for several days. Finally it is over. It sends a strong message to all that corruption won't be accepted in India," he said.

Pritam Singh (60) from Noida's Sector 44 said he waited four hours to witness the "historic demolition". Lauding the authorities, Singh said the demolition "proves" that the government is against corruption.

The Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within the Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida. They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the explosion that burned down the building. Before the towers were demolished, around 5,000 residents of nearby societies vacated their homes for the day. They will be allowed to return after the inspection team grants clearance.

(With inputs from PTI)

