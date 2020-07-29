Bihar lockdown notice withdrawn, meeting to decide extension today

Image Source : ANI No lockdown extension in Bihar: Notice withdrawn, Nitish Kumar govt to take decision by evening

As reported earlier that the Bihar had announced a lockdown extension till August 16, the notice now stands withdrawn. No meeting regarding the Bihar lockdown extension has been taken so far. “The notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted,” news agency ANI reported briefly after notifying about Bihar lockdown extension.

#Correction: This notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/6MrxpiI7Sz — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

On July 16, the Nitish Kumar government had imposed a total lockdown in Bihar till July 31 to check the spread of coronavirus infection which has infected more than 40,000 people in the state.

