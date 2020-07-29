Wednesday, July 29, 2020
     
Bihar lockdown notice withdrawn, meeting to decide extension today

As reported earlier that the Bihar had announced a lockdown extension till August 16, the notice now stands withdrawn. No meeting regarding the Bihar lockdown extension has been taken so far. “The notice stands withdrawn."

Patna Updated on: July 29, 2020 17:03 IST
No lockdown extension in Bihar: Notice withdrawn, Nitish Kumar govt to take decision by evening

As reported earlier that the Bihar had announced a lockdown extension till August 16, the notice now stands withdrawn. No meeting regarding the Bihar lockdown extension has been taken so far. “The notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted,” news agency ANI reported briefly after notifying about Bihar lockdown extension.

On July 16, the Nitish Kumar government had imposed a total lockdown in Bihar till July 31 to check the spread of coronavirus infection which has infected more than 40,000 people in the state.

