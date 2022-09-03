Will Nitish Kumar be able to bring Opposition together ahead of 2024 polls?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish visit Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to visit Delhi on September 5 and meet senior leaders to gather the support of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. But the question is, will he be able to bring them together before 2024 polls?

Janata Dal (United) sources said Kumar is also expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Left leaders among others. The JD(U) is holding its two-day meeting of the national executive and national council here on Saturday and Sunday.

The party is likely to authorise Kumar to hold talks with Opposition leaders to bring them on one platform for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the sources said. This will be Kumar's first meeting in the national capital after he snapped ties with the BJP and joined the RJD-Congress-Left alliance to form a new government in the state.

There is a growing buzz within his party for a national role for Bihar's longest-serving chief minister as the opposition's prime ministerial face even though he has repeatedly deflected queries on the issue.

Billboards put up by the party at the venue of the two-day meeting have pitched Kumar against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their slogans without directly referring to the BJP leader though.

