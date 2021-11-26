They have no future: Nitish Kumar backs PM Modi all-out attack on dynastic parties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI They have no future: Nitish Kumar backs PM Modi on swipe at dynastic parties

Highlights These parties had no meaning in the electoral space: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar said concerns expressed by the Prime Minister were absolutely correct

“Family parties may get a lot in the present time, but...” Bihar CM said

Bihar chief minister and JD-(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Friday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dynastic parties” remark against the Congress. and said these parties had no meaning in the electoral space.

Nitish Kumar said the concerns expressed by the Prime Minister were absolutely correct.

“Family parties may get a lot in the present time, but they have no future,” Bihar CM said, without naming any particular party.

Addressing a gathering at the "Nasha Mukti Diwas" programme in Gyan Bhavan, Nitish Kumar reiterated, “Nowadays, some parties are running on the same lines, but all this will not work in the coming days."

In Bihar, there are several regional parties around a family, including Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and factions of the Lok Janshakti Party founded by former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Meanwhile, in an attack on dynastic politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pointed out that if a party is run by one family for many generations, it isn't good for a healthy democracy.

'Party for the family, by the family...do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it isn't good for a healthy democracy," said PM Modi at an event on Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

He further slammed the dynastic politics prevalent in the country.

"On the basis of merit, more than one person can go in politics from one family and this will not make the party family-oriented. But one family is in politics generation after generation," the Prime Minister added.

He further said that the country is moving towards a crisis for family-run parties.

ALSO READ: Will not roll back liquor ban in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Latest India News