EV prices to be on par with cost of petrol vehicles within a year, says Nitin Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nitin Gadkari was speaking at an event in Delhi

Highlights Nitin Gadkari said the government is already promoting green fuels in a big way

Gadkari mentioned that waterways provide us with a cheaper mode of transportation

The government is promoting ethanol produced from crop residue: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the cost of all electric vehicles will be equal to the petrol ones in under one year. The minister added that the government is also promoting ethanol produced from crop residue instead of petrol and diesel.

"I am trying...within one year, the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles in the country and we will save money spent on fossil fuels," said the leader while speaking at an event in India.

The minister said the government is already promoting green fuels in a big way. Gadkari noted waterways us a cheaper mode of transportation than road and it is going to come up in a big way.

Latest India News