'Bombed six countries…’: Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Barack Obama over comments on Indian Muslims

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at former US president Barack Obama, questioning his remarks on the protection of Muslims in India because the United States under his rule had "bombed six Muslim-majority nations" and more than 26,000 bombs were dropped.

Notably, Obama’s remark came amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden State visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

'Six Muslim-dominated countries were bombed'

"It was surprising that when PM was visiting the US, a former US President (Barack Obama) was making a statement on Indian Muslims," Sitharaman said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

"I am speaking with caution, we want a good friendship with the US. But comments come from there on India's religious tolerance. Perhaps six Muslim-dominated countries- Syria, Yemen, Saudi and Iraq and other Muslim countries- were bombed due to him (Obama). More than 26,000 bombs were dropped," she said. "When he makes such allegations, will the people trust him," she added.

She said Prime Minister Modi has received the highest civilian awards from 13 countries, including six with predominantly Muslim populations. The finance minister alleged that "organised campaigns" were being run to level "baseless" allegations on the treatment meted out to minorities at the behest of the Opposition as it cannot defeat the BJP electorally under Modi.

Sitharaman also took exception to the allegations by US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), saying India wants to maintain a good relationship with the US but she is “surprised” to hear such statements. “We want good friendship with the US. But from there also, USCIRF's comments about religious tolerance in India comes and the former president is also saying something,” she added.

Congress “deliberately” raising "non-issues" and levelling allegations

She said it is also important to see who are the people behind them. The minister alleged that the Congress is “deliberately” raising "non-issues" and levelling allegations "without facts" to vitiate the country's atmosphere because the opposition party cannot defeat the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“The Congress party is running such campaigns and it was clearly visible in the last election and the previous elections where they went to Pakistan seeking their help to change the government in India,” she charged while replying to questions on allegations of discrimination against minorities.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had targeted Obama for his comments. While responding to a social media post speculating if Assam police will go to arrest former US president Barack Obama over his remarks on the alleged vulnerability of minorities in India, he claimed that there are many “Hussain Obama in India” and his priority will be in dealing with them.

How Obama interview sparks row in India

Obama in an interview with CNN on Thursday had said that India may “pull apart” if the rights of the religious and ethnic minorities are not upheld. “If the (US) President meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a Hindu majority India is worth mentioning.

If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you don’t protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility that India would at some point start pulling apart,” Obama had said.

