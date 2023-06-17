NIA to take over probe into attacks on Indian High Commissions in Canada, US by pro-Khalistani outfits

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Khalistani movement

After the UK, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now investigate the Khalistani elements' attacks on Indian High Commission in Canada and the US. The major development came weeks after Delhi Police Special Cell registered FIRs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). According to the sources of India TV, the case has now been transferred to the NIA.

Earlier in March this year, pro-Khalistani protestors tried to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the national flag while holding protests outside the High Commission complex. The incident happened a day after Punjab Police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab. Later, similar attacks were reported in Canada and the US.

Subsequently, the officials of the concerned countries were summoned by the Indian authorities who condemned the act. Officials from the Mission had said the "attempted but failed" attack was foiled and that the tricolour was now flying "grander". The Metropolitan Police said that two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

NIA releases CCTV footages

Earlier last week, NIA released five videos and sought the help of the general public in identifying individuals involved in the violent protests there in March this year. The nearly two-hour-long footage from CCTVs was posted by the NIA on its website and the link was shared on its official Twitter handle while urging people to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the videos to the agency.

Also Read: NIA crackdown on pro-Khalistani groups: Releases CCTV footage to trace those involved in London attack

Latest India News