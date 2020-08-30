New Delhi Railway Station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal to undergo redevelopment worth crores: What's in store

Image Source : PTI New Delhi Railway Station/File

Two major railway stations in the country are set to undergo redevelopment with state-of-the-art amenities and facilities for passengers. The railways have sought private participation to redevelop the New Delhi Railway Station complex with a capital investment of Rs 4,925 crore. It also sought private participation for the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal with a capital investment of Rs 1,642 crore.

The redevelopment is aimed at making the railway stations iconic places with state-of-the-art amenities and facilities for passengers, new community space for public, smooth and congestion-free connectivity to the station and most modern commercial areas.

The Indian Railways is planning to create a multimodal hub for long-distance trains in the former maintenance and stabling yards and to create links between the two hubs and between the port and the City Centre (releasing heritage zone for thousands of pedestrians).

