NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
     
Mohammad Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence.

Updated on: March 29, 2023 11:23 IST
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media with party
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media with party leader Mohammed Faizal Padippura

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal PP, who was disqualified from the lower house in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.

Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence.

 

"In view of order dated 25.01.2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated the 13th January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.

The restoration of Faizal's membership comes ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in the matter.

Latest News